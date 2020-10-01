It’s been said by dermatologists time and time again – too much sun and no protection will cause wrinkles. Case and point.

This is why SPF is so, so, so important in your daily skincare routine.

It appears Rihanna is also clocked on to this age old secret, as the beauty mogul recently shared a photo of herself wearing her very own Fenty Skin SPF on her face.

The singer-turned-beauty entrepreneur posed with her Fenty Skin Start’rs Kit with her brand new Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor invisible moisturiser broad spectrum SPF30 swiped on her face.

“Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it!” she said in the caption of the photo.

Of course, many praised Queen RiRi for advocating for the use of SPF, but one comment caught the attention of the 33-year-old.

“It’s winter now,” one person read.

Rihanna responded saying, “It’s the ignorance for me! You gon [sic] have wrinkles if you think SPF is seasonal! But continue.”

And there you have it everyone – Rihanna has spoken. Wear your SPF.

