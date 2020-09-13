As much as we love watching beauty tutorials to recreate some of our favourite celebrity looks, the multiple steps can feel daunting and a little impractical for every day.

However, beauty mogul and founder of Fenty Beauty, Rihanna, has created a series of multi-functional products to help you achieve a flawless complexion each time in just 10 steps.

Base point

Start with a Pro Filt’r Primer that works for all skin types and acts as a smooth canvas for the rest of the steps.

Now it’s time to choose your foundation. Pick the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation for a soft matte finish that’s perfect for normal to oily skin, or choose the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Foundation for a natural finish that instantly hydrates normal to dry skin. With buildable coverage formulas that are sweat and humidity-resistant, your makeup is guaranteed to stay fresh all day long.

Even if we skip the foundation, we find it hard to give up our concealer and the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer is great at disguising dark circles and blemishes.

Boost the complexion

Apply the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer on cheeks, temples and the bridge of your nose to add instant warmth to your face For a healthy-looking flush on cheeks and lips, sweep on the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush and layer as much as you like for a vibrant pop. Don’t forget the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter for that glowing radiance.

The finishing touch

It’s still a little hot out there so make use of Invisimatte Blotting Powder that absorbs shine and gives you a natural matte refresh for an instantly filtered look.

Ask anyone and most would tell you that if there is on the product they’d always keep in their makeup bag, it would be a mascara. Fenty Beauty’s do-it-all Full Frontal Mascara lifts, curls and adds volume to your lashes in just a few sweeps. Enhance the eyes even more with Brow MVP Brow Sculpting Wax Pencil & Styler and work on that natural, feathered look.

Finally, use the Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm – now available in three new shades – that is made from conditioning butters that give a big boost of moisture.

What you need

All products are available exclusively at Sephora Middle East stores, or online at Sephora.ae, Sephora.sa and Fen-tybeauty.com

– For more about Dubai’s lifestyle, news and fashion scene follow Emirates Woman on Facebook and Instagram.

Images: Supplied